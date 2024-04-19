Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday has announced that states in eastern and southern India is going to experience heatwave condition over the next few days while there is a forecast of rainfall in northern and northeastern states of the country.
Due to extreme heat conditions the West Bengal government preponed the summer break in schools by 13 days.
Heatwave Warning In Eastern And Southern India
According to IMD forecast, there will be persistent heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Odisha from April 18th to 21st, and in Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from April 18th to 22nd.
Severe heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Odisha on April 19th, and in Gangetic West Bengal from April 19th to 21st, 2024.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and interior Tamil Nadu can expect heatwave conditions on April 19th, 2024.
High temperatures and moisture are expected to persist in the Konkan & Goa region on April 19th, as well as in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from April 20th to 22nd, 2024. Warm nighttime conditions are anticipated in Rayalaseema on April 19th, 2024.
Early Summer Break In West Bengal schools
The West Bengal government declared an early summer break for state-run schools starting from April 22 which was initially scheduled from May 5 due to the heatwave conditions.
The government order for the preponement of the summer break said, “...summer vacation in schools...with effect from April 22 except for the schools of the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, where in existing academic scheduled may continue until further order."
Weather conditions in West Bengal states
Panagarh in West Burdwan district registered the highest temperature of 42.5°C in the state earlier this week.
Daytime temperatures in places such as Dum Dum, Midnapore, Bankura, Salt Lake, Canning, Kalikunda, Burdwan, Asansol, Purulia, Jhargram, and Balurghat have exceeded 40°C.
On Wednesday, Kolkata experienced a maximum temperature of about 39.4°C, marking a 3.8°C increase from the normal temperature for the second consecutive day.
IMD stated that predominantly dry westerly to north-westerly winds at lower altitudes are expected in the area on Tuesday.
According to an IMD announcement, intense solar radiation is expected to cause heat wave conditions and hot, uncomfortable weather in the southern districts of Bengal until April 20.
IMD issued heatwave [redictions in the southern districts of Bengal including East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas in the upcoming days.
Rainfall Forecast
Northern India
IMD reported that a cyclonic circulation, known as a Western Disturbance, is present over east Iran and adjoining Afghanistan in the middle and upper tropospheric levels. There is a possibility of a new Western Disturbance impacting Northwest India from April 22.
The IMD reportedly stated, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 19th-20th and 22nd and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand during 19th-24th April 2024."
IMD has additionally forecasted that there is a high probability of isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from 19th to 22nd; as well as in West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh on 19th April.
“Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 19th April 2024," IMD also said.
Meanwhile, the capital city, along with Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, will experience powerful surface winds on Friday.
Northeastern India
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until April 22, 2024.
Sikkim will also have fairly widespread rain until April 21, according to the IMD.
Rainfall prediction in West Bengal
The IMD has predicted that there will be mild to moderate rainfall on the day of voting in the northern Bengal districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar on Friday during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Southern India
For states in South India, IMD said, “From the 19th to the 22nd of April, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, are expected over Kerala and Mahe."
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are expected to experience isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. In addition, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can anticipate isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on April 19th and 20th, while Coastal Karnataka will also experience this from April 19th to 20th.
The North Interior Karnataka is expected to experience rainfall from the 18th to the 21st of April 2024, whereas the South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep can anticipate it on the 19th and 20th of the same month.
Isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is highly probable over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from the 19th to the 22nd of April 2024, and over Madhya Pradesh on the 20th and 21st of April 2024.
There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka on Friday.