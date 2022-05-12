Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heatwave returns In Parts Of Delhi As Mercury Soars To 45 Degree-Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at most places in the capital on Friday and Saturday. 

Heatwave returns In Parts Of Delhi As Mercury Soars To 45 Degree-Celsius
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 8:07 pm

Heatwave conditions in parts of Delhi saw temperatures soaring to 44-45 degrees Celsius on Thursday as moisture-carrying easterly winds made way for hot and dry westerlies.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, rose to 42.5 degrees Celsius. It was  41.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. 

The maximum temperature at Najafgarh (44.7 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (44 degrees Celsius) settled at least five degrees Celsius above normal temperature.

Related stories

Parched: As Heatwave Soars, Dehydrated Birds Are Falling From Skies In Gujarat

How People Are Battling The Scorching Summer And Severe Heatwave

Education Ministry Issues Guidelines To Combat Heatwave In Delhi: Key Points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at most places in the capital on Friday and Saturday. 

An orange alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The mercury is predicted to touch the 45-degree mark at the Safdarjung Observatory on Sunday. Temperatures may leap to 46-47 degrees Celsius at isolated places, weather experts said.

A heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it. 

Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.

Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi. 

Tags

National Heatwave Delhi Mercury India Meteorological Department Heat Summer Temperature Rising
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)