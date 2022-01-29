Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

The submission from Roy's side has ended and his lawyers argued that he is still with the BJP, while the saffron party presented its closing arguments.

Mukul Roy - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 10:41 am

The hearing in the Mukul Roy disqualification case was completed in West Bengal Assembly on Friday, an official of the Assembly secretariat said. The submission from Roy's side has ended and his lawyers argued that he is still with the BJP, while the saffron party presented its closing arguments, the official said.

"The hearing in the case got over. Both sides have argued their stands and have placed their views. As per the law, the matter will be sorted out soon. We will abide by the order of the Supreme Court," he said. Reacting to the development, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the BJP has made it clear that Roy has joined TMC.

 "We have made it clear that Roy and four other BJP MLAs have joined TMC. No one is above the law," the BJP leader said. The apex court hearing two cases had on January 17 expressed the hope that West Bengal speaker will decide within two weeks a plea seeking disqualification of Mukul Roy, who defected to the ruling TMC from BJP after the 2021 March-April state poll.

The two appeals had been filed by West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and its secretary and the returning officer against the Calcutta High Court's order. The high court had asked Banerjee to take a decision on the petition for disqualification of Roy as a member of the House by October 7.

Adhikari, who had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigarm seat in the state poll,  had on June 17 filed the petition before the speaker seeking Roy's disqualification as he had joined TMC. Ambika Roy, BJP MLA of the state, had moved the high court in July challenging Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and prayed for the nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition. Since the assembly polls results in May last year, five BJP MLAs, including Roy had switched over to TMC.

With PTI Inputs

