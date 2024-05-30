National

‘Health Didn’t Stop Kejriwal From Strenous LS Campaigning’: ED Tells Delhi Court

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had sought a seven-day extension to his interim bail, set to expire on June 1, on medical grounds in now scrapped Delhi Liquor Case.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy case. The probe agency has said before the Delhi Court that Kejriwal’s health did not stop the AAP chief from doing "strenuous" campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Kejriwal had moved a Delhi Court seeking regular bail in the case. He had filed a bail plea, seeking both interim and regular bail. The Court has deferred Kejriwal's bail plea till June 1 in the case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets a rousing welcome by AAP workers, supporters after being released on interim bail - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back

BY Rakhi Bose

During today's hearing at Rouse Avenue Court, ED told the Court that the conduct of Kejriwal, who is currently campaigning in Punjab, did not entitle him to any bail.

"There are some submissions to be made. The word used is will surrender. There’s a lot of suppression that has to be brought to notice. He’s campaigning in Punjab. His health did not hinder him from campaigning," ED told the Court.

Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal Arrested - PTI
ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

The probe agency also told the Court "Strenuous campaigning has been done. Last-minute bail is being filed, and his conduct does not entitle him to any bail."

Later, the Court then issued notice to the ED to file a response regarding Kejriwal's bail plea. It directed the probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday (June 1).

Bibhav Kumar (L) and Swati Maliwal (R) - null
Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Court also sought the ED's response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.

On the other hand, Kejriwal's counsel said, "The matter can be kept on June 1. It can be kept in the morning."

When the court asked if there was any difficulty in holding the hearing at 2 pm on June 1, Kejriwal's counsel said his client had to attend a family engagement.

"We can have it at 2 pm on June 1. I will assume that you have accepted notice if you have sought time to reply," the court told the ED.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said it will not hear Kejriwal's request for a seven-day extension of his interim bail in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal had sought a seven-day extension to his interim bail, set to expire on June 1, on medical grounds.

Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the liquor policy case. He has been asked to surrender by June 2.

The AAP chief Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED after questioning at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises