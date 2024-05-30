‘Health Didn’t Stop Kejriwal From Strenous LS Campaigning’: ED Tells Delhi Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy case. The probe agency has said before the Delhi Court that Kejriwal’s health did not stop the AAP chief from doing "strenuous" campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier, Kejriwal had moved a Delhi Court seeking regular bail in the case. He had filed a bail plea, seeking both interim and regular bail. The Court has deferred Kejriwal's bail plea till June 1 in the case.
During today's hearing at Rouse Avenue Court, ED told the Court that the conduct of Kejriwal, who is currently campaigning in Punjab, did not entitle him to any bail.
"There are some submissions to be made. The word used is will surrender. There’s a lot of suppression that has to be brought to notice. He’s campaigning in Punjab. His health did not hinder him from campaigning," ED told the Court.
The probe agency also told the Court "Strenuous campaigning has been done. Last-minute bail is being filed, and his conduct does not entitle him to any bail."
Later, the Court then issued notice to the ED to file a response regarding Kejriwal's bail plea. It directed the probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday (June 1).
The Court also sought the ED's response on another plea of Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in case the regular bail plea is not allowed.
On the other hand, Kejriwal's counsel said, "The matter can be kept on June 1. It can be kept in the morning."
When the court asked if there was any difficulty in holding the hearing at 2 pm on June 1, Kejriwal's counsel said his client had to attend a family engagement.
"We can have it at 2 pm on June 1. I will assume that you have accepted notice if you have sought time to reply," the court told the ED.
Earlier, the Supreme Court said it will not hear Kejriwal's request for a seven-day extension of his interim bail in the liquor policy case.
Kejriwal had sought a seven-day extension to his interim bail, set to expire on June 1, on medical grounds.
Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the liquor policy case. He has been asked to surrender by June 2.
The AAP chief Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED after questioning at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area.