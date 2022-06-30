Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Head Constable Attacked While Checking Vehicles In Delhi; 3 Arrested

Officials stated that a Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by three people while he was checking two-wheelers at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

Delhi Police Twitter

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 10:23 pm

A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly attacked by three people while he was checking two-wheelers at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, officials said on Thursday. 

The incident took place on June 19. 

“A head constable of Tilak Nagar police station was checking two-wheelers.  Three people objected to the inspection and created a nuisance. The trio was arrested under 107/151 CrPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said. 

They have been identified as Gagandeep Singh (25), Gurdeep Singh (22), and Vikramjeet Singh (21), police said. 

Two videos of the incident are being circulated on social media. 

In one of the videos, the head constable is seen checking a bike and some people are arguing with him. In the other video, the policeman’s T-shirt is torn off and a man is throwing something at him.  

Actress Pavitra Lokesh Lodges Complaint With Karnataka Cyber Police

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

