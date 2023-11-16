Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
HC Reserves Orders On OPS’ Appeal On Using Party Name, Letterhead

A division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq reserved orders without specifying any date, on an appeal filed by Paneerselvam against the order of a single judge granting an interim injunction.

Madras High Court
Madras High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 3:47 pm

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on an appeal filed by expelled AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam, challenging an interim order that restrained him from using the  party's name, flag, symbol and letterhead.

A division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq reserved orders without specifying any date, on an appeal filed by Paneerselvam against the order of a single judge granting an interim injunction.

The bench reserved orders after hearing arguments from Senior Counsels Arvind Pandian and Abdul Saleem, appearing for Paneerselvam and Vijay Narayan, representing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Justice N Satishkumar had on November 7 granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by Palaniswami, which sought to restrain OPS from using the party's name, flag, symbol and letterhead.

Panneerselvam and some of his aides were expelled from the party last year at a meeting of the general council, the AIADMK's highest decision-making body.

-With PTI Input

Visually told More

