Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday

At least 121 people, most of them women, died and several others were injured at a stampede that occurred during a 'satsang' organised by a preacher known as 'Bhole Baba' in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday, July 2.
Officials said among the deceased many were women, adding that many injured have been admitted to hospital. While the death toll was 116 till Tuesday night, it went up to 121 on Wednesday morning.
Heart-wrenching videos showed bodies of women who died in the Hathras stampede kept on floor of what appeared to be a medical facility.
Hathras Stampede | Top Updates
Hathras Incident | Death Toll: Office of the Relief Commissioner said on Wednesday morning the death toll in Hathras incident has risen to 121 while 28 are injured injured. On Tuesday night, the death toll was 116, however, with fatality count rose on Wednesday morning. The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba. The stampede took place at around 3.30 pm when Baba was leaving the venue.
Hathras Stampede | Enquiry Panel Formed: Official sources cited by news agency ANI said that a team consisting Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Agra and Aligarh Commissioner has been constituted to enquire into the cause of the incident.
Hathras News | UP CM Condoles Incident: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede. He instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.
Ex Gratia Announced: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the stampede incident in Hathras. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
Hathras Stampede | 'Death Toll Increasing': UP Minister Sandeep Singh said the death toll in the Hathras stampede incident is increasing. "We have been instructed by the CM to reach the Hathras incident site and look into the matter and take required decisions on behalf of the government. The number of deceased is continuously increasing...," he said.
Hathras Stampede | Witness Account: Shakuntala, an eyewitness, said: “After the ‘satsang’ ended, everyone came out. A road was built on a height outside with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it. Some people got crushed”.
President, PM React To Hathras Incident: President of India, taking to X, said called the news of the death of devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh heart-rending. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was speaking in Lok Sabha when the incident took place, expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident in the House, saying that that the victims will be helped in every possible way.
Rajnath Singh Offers Condolences: Reacting to the tragic Hathras stampede incident, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh said, "The incident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims."
Hathras Stampede | Home Minister Shah Reacts: Union Home Minister Amit said on microblogging platform X, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them strength to bear this pain. The local administration is engaged in relief work. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."
Hathras Stampede | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Deaths: “The news of the death of many devotees due to the stampede during the satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. I request the government and administration to provide all possible treatment and relief to the injured,” Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi added.
Hathras Stampede | CM Yogi To Visit On Wednesday: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Hathras on Wednesday, to take assess the situation in Hathras after the stampede claimed the lives of over 100 people. Reportedly, he is taking stock of the situation round the clock. Additionally, a team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to enquire into the cause of the incident.
Hathras Stampede | Helpline Numbers Issued: In view of the tense situation in Hathras, the district administration issued helpline numbers to provide assistance to the general public. These numbers are -- 05722227041 and 05722227042. Area specific numbers have also been issued by the authorities; Agra Zone Control (7839866849); Aligarh Range Control (7007459568); Agra Range Control (7839855724); Hathras Control (9454417377); Eta Control (9454417438) and Aligarh Control (9454402807).
Hathras Stampede | SDRF At Spot, Bodies Sent For Post-Mortem: Teams from the State Disaster Response Force reached the spot of the incident, where Bhole Baba's 'Satsang' was being held. Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased was sent to the district hospital in UP's Etah for post-mortem.