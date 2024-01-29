Has INDIA Been Able To Set The Political Narrative For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls?

It’s premature to predict the alliance’s success in resolving differences and shaping next year’s political narrative. Observers like Kidwai, believe the Opposition has finally been able to set the tone, a first since 2014. “Since 2014, Narendra Modi was setting the agenda or the political narrative. He had the upper hand and made the offensive while the Opposition was forced to follow it up and come up with a hasty, knee-jerk response. There was chaos. Now there is a semblance of normalcy, cohesion and equality among the Opposition parties,” Kidwai observes.