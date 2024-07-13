National

Haryana Police Registers Fresh Case To Probe Sonipat Encounter Involving Exchange Of 43 Bullet Shots, Death Of 3 Gangsters

The gangsters who died were identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana who all hailed from Haryana. Ashish and Vicky allegedly shot 26-year-old Aman Joon dead at a Rajouri Garden Burger King outlet on June 18 and police were looking out to nab them.

Sonipat encounter killing 3 gangsters Photo: PTI
Haryana Police has registered a separate case to investigate the Sonipat encounter where a total of 43 shots of bullets were exchanged between gangsters and a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police that left three alleged gangsters dead and one Delhi Police SI injured.

A police officer told PTI that the gangsters fired 24 shots as the police retaliated with 19 shots during the shootout.

The gangsters who died were identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana who all hailed from Haryana.

Ashish and Vicky allegedly shot 26-year-old Aman Joon dead at a Rajouri Garden Burger King outlet on June 18 and police were looking out to nab them.

The three are said to be members of Himanshu Bhau gang.

The Burger King outlet at Delhi's Rajouri Garden
Delhi Police & Haryana Police STF Kills 3 Criminals In Encounter Involved In Burger King Outlet Shooting

BY Outlook Web Desk

The shootout operation was done by a joint team led by Delhi Police's DCP Goel and Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Superintendent Indivir and Inspector Yogender from Sonipat, police said.

The bodies of all three deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The Haryana Police has announced rewards of over Rs 1 lakh on both of them.

Sonipat Encounter

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Shalini Singh reported that a team intercepted three individuals traveling in a Kia Seltos car on Rohtak-Chinauli road around 8:40 pm following a tip-off.

When they sensed the presence of police, the trio attempted to escape and drove onto a rough road, but their vehicle became stuck near a farm.

According to the officer, the accused individuals fired shots at the police from inside the car. They discharged approximately 24 rounds, injuring SI Amit in the leg and hitting the bullet-proof jackets worn by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel and ACP Umesh Barthwal with one bullet each.

In self-defence, the police party also retaliated and fired, the officer said.

Another officer said the police party fired 19 shots, Sunny receiving five of them, and Ashish and Vicky receiving three each.

The officer said the gangsters were facing multiple criminal cases --Sunny (20), Vicky (3) and Sunny (4) -- ranging from murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana.

Aman Joon was shot dead late evening by two men while he was sitting at the fast food outlet with a woman, who is now suspected to have reeled him in at the behest of the Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau.
Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: Fugitive Gangster Claims Hit Job, Planted Woman Seen On CCTV

BY Outlook Web Desk

All three of them were members of the Himanshu Bhau gang. Himanshu Bhau is suspected to be operating from Spain and Portugal in Europe.

The officer further said all three deceased were shooters of Himanshu Bhau gang and were not scared of opening fire on anyone. They had allegedly opened fire previously at various auto showrooms, sweetshops and threatened businessmen to extort money.

The officer said Ashish and Vicky were also involved in the shooting and killing of a businessman outside Gulshan Daba in Murthal in March.

