New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM

The new Haryana government will be sworn-in on October 17, 2024, as per an officials statement issued by the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders and chief ministers will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground at 10 AM in Panchkula Sector 5.
In the Haryana Assembly Polls 2024, the BJP once again secured a majority of the vite and formed the state government for the third time in a row.
Ahead of the assembly elections, the party had stated that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, will be its choice for Chief Minister if the party won.
Based on the results shared by the Election Commission of India on October 8, the Bharatiya Janta Party won the Haryana polls with 48 seats in the 90 seat assembly. The Congress party came in close with 37 seats, followed by Indian National Lok Dal with two seats.
As per exit polls for the Haryana polls, the Congress party had been projected to win. However, the BJP managed to secure another win and is now all set for a historic third term in the state.
Reacting to the party's historic win, PM Modi hailed the victory and the people of Haryana. "I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again. This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations,” said Modi.