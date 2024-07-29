National

Haryana Man Inducted In Russian Military On Pretext Of Job, Dies

Ajay Moun has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring his brother’s body back to India. He added that the family sold a one-acre plot of land and spent Rs 11.50 lakh to send Ravi to Russia.

The family of a 22-year-old man from Haryana, Ravi Moun, claimed that he was sent to the frontline by the Russian Army to fight against Ukrainian forces and has died.

The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed his death, according to his brother, Ajay Moun.

Moun was from Matour village in Kaithal district, Haryana.

The family’s claim comes after Russia agreed to India’s request to quickly release Indian nationals who had been enlisted in the Russian military.

What Did Moun's Family Say?

Moun's brother informed the media that he went to Russia on January 13 on the pretext of being "hired" for a transportation job but was inducted into the military when he reached the foreign land.

"Ravi went to Russia on January 13. An agent sent him to Russia for a transportation job. However, he was inducted into the Russian Army," Ajay Moun said.

Ajay Moun wrote to the embassy on July 21 for information on his brother's whereabouts. "The embassy told us that he has died," he added.

Th embassy also reportedly asked the family to send a DNA test report for identification of the body.

Ajay Moun, Ravi’s brother, said that the Russian Army forced his brother to fight on the frontline against Ukrainian forces or face a 10-year prison sentence.

He was trained to dig trenches and later sent to the frontline, Ajay Moun said.

"We remained in touch with him till March 12 and he was quite upset," he said.

According to the Indian embassy's reply to Ajay Moun's letter, "The embassy had requested the concerned Russian authorities for confirmation of his death and transportation of his mortal remains requested by you."

"The Russian side has confirmed his death. However, to identify the body, they need a DNA test from his close relatives," it added.

Ajay Moun has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring his brother’s body back to India.

“We don’t have enough money to repatriate his body,” Ajay Moun told reporters. He added that the family sold a one-acre plot of land and spent Rs 11.50 lakh to send Ravi to Russia.

Earlier this month, Russia agreed to India's request to quickly release and return Indian nationals working as support staff in the Russian military. This decision followed Prime Minister Modi's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last month, India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressed serious concern about the situation and asked Moscow to take action.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe has been ongoing since February 2022.

