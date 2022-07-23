Haryana DSP's Killing: 3 More Arrested, Lawyer Of One Accused Claims He Is Mentally Ill

Three more accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a Haryana police officer earlier this week.

Saturday's arrests took the total number of people held in the case to six, an official said.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was killed on July 19 when a truck he had signalled to stop to check for documents in Nuh district drove into him. As the truck sped towards them, Singh's gunman and driver jumped aside to safety, but he was hit.

Singh along with his team had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru where he stopped the truck. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to police.

In a new twist, the lawyer of arrested accused Ikkar, the helper of the truck, has claimed his client is mentally ill. Ikkar was arrested on the day of the incident.

Bhuru alias Taufiq, and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said these three accused were produced in a court in Haryana's Nuh which remanded them in police custody for two days.

Inspector Naresh Kumar claimed that Lambu helped the main accused escape after the incident. He added that Bhuru and Asru were allegedly with the truck driver Sabbir alias Mittar when he ran over the DSP.

"Our crime branch's Nuh team today nabbed three more accused. So far six accused have been arrested and all of them are in our custody. They are being quizzed and raids are going on to nab the other accused in the case," Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.

Sabbir, the truck driver who is the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district a day after the incident following the questioning of Ikkar. Jabid, was arrested on Friday from Rajasthan's Alwar for harbouring the key accused.

Meanwhile, Ikkar's lawyer submitted a disability certificate to Nuh police, claiming that the accused is mentally ill and has nothing to do with this case.

"Anyone who sees Ikram face to face will immediately understand that he is mad. We have submitted his disability certificate to the Nuh Police. We are waiting for a reply from the police, else we will approach the Human Rights Commission," said Ikkar's lawyer Imran Khan.

When contacted, a senior police officer said that Ikkar reportedly has bipolar disorder, but they are verifying the claim.

(With PTI inputs)