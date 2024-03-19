Haryana CM Nayab Saini Carries Out First Cabinet Expansion, Inducts Eight Ministers | See full list

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out its first Cabinet expansion on Tuesday with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administering the oath to the office to eight MLAs as ministers in Chandigarh.
Among the newly appointed ministers are Seema Trikha, representing Badkhal constituency, Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat Rural, Aseem Goel representing Ambala City, Abhe Singh Yadav from Nangal Chaudhary, Subhash Sudha representing Thanesar, Bishamber Singh Balmiki from Bawani Khera, and Sanjay Singh representing Sohna (independent charge).
It was also revealed that former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.
This comes after BJP's Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister in Chandigarh following the resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet.
Besides Saini, BJP leaders Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma and independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala took oath as ministers in Haryana as well.