Haryana: BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As New CM, 5 Others Sworn In As Well

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Haryana over the possible split between the BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana, BJP's Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening following the resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet.
Besides Saini, BJP leaders Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma and independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala took oath as ministers in Haryana as well
The BJP already has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on taking oath as the chief minister of Haryana.
"Congratulations to @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana," Modi said on X.
The political turmoil in Haryana started escalating after Mr Khattar and his ministers' resignation followed by split in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over failed seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election.