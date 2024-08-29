Uttarakhand: Girls Film Video Of Men In Cars Chasing Them On Haldwani Street; 4 Held | Viral Video

A video shot by two women on an empty street in Uttarakhand's Haldwani of a group of men repeatedly opening doors of their moving cars, hanging out and waving their hands in the air has been going viral.
The incident took place on the Mukhani road of Haldwani on Tuesday night.
The one-minute video, seemingly shot on a mobile phone, shows the vehicle in which the women were travelling being forced to slow down by a black SUV in front.
In the video, the men in the black SUV are seen repeatedly opening the doors of the car. Within seconds, a second car, white in colour, speeds into the view from the right side. Two men can be seen latchied on the front doors with only one leg inside the car through the window. The two men can be seen shouting abusive comments at the women who were filming the entire scene.
Police on Wednesday said four men were arrested for chasing the two girls in two cars in Haldwani.
Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena took cognisance of the incident and directed police personnel to take immediate action after the video of the purported incident went viral on social media.
The SSP gave a clear message that such anarchy will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken, according to a news agency PTI report.
The arrested men have been identified as Narendra Bisht and Rohit Tiwari, residents of Rampur Road, Pankaj Rawat of Friends Colony and Aman Kapoor, a resident of Bareilly Road.
The cars have been seized.