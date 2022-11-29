Gyanvapi Row: HC Adjourns Hearing On Mosque Committee's Plea Challenging Varanasi Court Verdict

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the Gyanvapi masjid management's revision petition challenging a Varanasi court order on the maintainability of a plea seeking permission to offer regular prayers to idols of deities in the mosque complex.

Justice J J Munir, after a brief hearing, adjourned the matter till Wednesday (November 30).

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, had challenged the Varanasi court order rejecting its objection to the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women who sought permission to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque.

The district judge of Varanasi had on September 12 dismissed the plea.

On Wednesday, the high court will also hear another revision petition filed by Laxmi Devi and others challenging the Varanasi district judge's order by which the lower court had refused the demand of carbon dating of a 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

On October 14, Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesh turned down the plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the 'Shivling', citing Supreme Court directives for its safekeeping so that no tampering can be done.

Four of the five Hindu parties had sought carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering Namaz.

The revision petition has sought an appropriate survey or excavation to find out the nature of construction beneath the 'Shivling' discovered on May 16, 2022.

The Hindu parties have also sought a scientific investigation by carbon dating to determine the age, nature, and other constituents of the 'Shivling' following the provisions of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, of 1958.