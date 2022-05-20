Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court Transfers Case To Varanasi District Judge Citing Sensitivity

The earlier order for the protection of area where 'shivling' was reportedly found and for allowing 'namaz' in mosque will remain operational.

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court Transfers Case To Varanasi District Judge Citing Sensitivity
Muslims at Gyanvapi Mosque for 'namaz' Tribhuvan Tiwai/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 6:00 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge of Varanasi, citing its complexities and sensitivity and saying it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle it.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit. 

The apex court directed the district judge to first decide the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC (on maintainability) filed by the Mosque committee saying the civil suit is barred by a law of Parliament be decided upon the transfer of papers from the civil judge (senior division).

Related stories

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC Defers Hearing To Friday, Asks Varanasi Court To Not Hold Trial Today

What Is Places Of Worship Act, Why Is It Relevant In Gyanvapi Mosque Case?

Gyanvapi Mosque Case Timeline: SC Transfers Case To Varanasi District Judge Citing Sensitivity

The top court said that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where "shivling" is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer "namaz" in mosque premises shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge and thereafter for eight weeks to allow the aggrieved parties to approach the higher court.  

The bench also directed the district magistrate to make adequate arrangements for "wazu" (ablution) for the Muslims coming for offering Namaz in the mosque in consultation with the parties involved in the dispute. 

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. A Varanasi civil court had ordered the survey of the mosque complex while hearing a petition by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Madan Mohan Yadav, an advocate of the Hindu side, claimed on Monday that the survey team found a "shivling" in the complex near "wazookhana" — a place inside a mosque where people wash hands before offering namaaz.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex Gyanvapi Masjid Complex Gyanvapi Case Gyanvapi Mosque Case Varanasi City Varanasi Supreme Court Legal News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat