Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Gujarat Sees 565 Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths, 891 Recoveries

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 9:36 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 565 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, which took the tally in the state to 12,64,854 and the toll to 10,990, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 891 and touched 12,49, 659, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,205, he said.

The deaths took place in Rajkot, Mehsana and Bhavnagar, the official added.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 194, followed by 73 in Rajkot, 54 in Vadodara, 47 in Surat, 35 in Gandhinagar, among other districts.

So far, 11.98 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 2.89 lakh during the day, a government release informed.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,64,854, new cases 565, death toll 10,990, discharged 12,49,659, active cases 4,205, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

