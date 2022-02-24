Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

There are now 3,386 active cases in the state, of which 33 patients are on ventilator support.

Gujarat Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths
Gujarat logs fresh COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 8:22 pm

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,21,581, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Five more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's tally of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,911, it said. At the same time, 839 patients were discharged, which pushed the count of recovered cases to 12,07,284, said the department in a release.

There are now 3,386 active cases in the state, of which 33 patients are on ventilator support, the release said. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 123 new cases, Vadodara 69, and Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Surat 17 each, among others, it said. Vadodara reported two new deaths and Bharuch, Sabarkantha and Bhavnagar one each, said the department.

As many as 1.38 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19, which raised the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.26 crore, it said. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and recoveries remained unchanged at 11,408 and 11,401, respectively, with no additions in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Related stories

Science Amazing, But No Global Coordination: WHO Chief Scientist On COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWSFLASH: Kerala Records 4,064 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

31 New COVID-19 Cases Push Arunachal's Tally To 64,372

There are three active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,21,581, new cases 305, death toll 10,911, discharged 12,07,284, active cases 3,386, people tested so far - figures not released.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Surge Gujarat Gujarat Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland