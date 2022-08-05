Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Gujarat Records 947 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths; Active Tally At 5,992

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,59,528, new cases 947, deaths 10,975, discharged 12,42,561, active cases 5,992, people tested so far - figures not released.

Covid-19 vaccination in Patna Photo: PTI

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:48 pm

Gujarat added 947 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 12,59,528, while three more deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 10,975 in the state, said the  Health Department.

Also, 1,198 patients recuperated from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,42,561 and leaving the state with 5,992 active cases, said the department in a release.

With three coronavirus-related deaths reported during the day, the toll rose 10,975, said the release.

-With PTI Input

