Gujarat Rains: Death Toll Rises To 26 As Gujarat Recives 105% Of Annual Rainfall; PM Dials CM Patel

With an alert set till August 30, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to assess the situation.

Death Toll Rises To 26 As Gujarat Recives 105% Of Annual Rainfall; PM Dials CM Patel | Photo: PTI
As Gujarat continues to witness heavy rainfall, the Indian Metereological epartment as forecasted more showers for the flooding state. With an alert set till August 30, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called for an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to assess the situation.

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, Gujarat has already received 105 percent of its average annual rainfall in the past week and is expected to receive more as showers continue.

Gujarat Rains - Latest Updates

Rain Alert On - The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for the state till August 30. Meanwhile, IMD forecasted extremely heavy rain on Thursday in isolated parts of districts in Saurashtra.

Death toll up to 26 - Rain-related incidents in Gujarat have claimed 19 more lives, taking the death toll to 26. The deceased include seven people who went missing after the tractor trolley was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village Sunday. In the past three days, around 17,800 people have relocated from flood-affected areas on Wednesday and around 2,000 were evacuated.

PM Dials CM - Amid the flood-like situation across the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to assess the situation. PM Modi also assured the Centre's help and aid in the situation.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by showing concern about Gujarat. He has a deep affection for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, he always stands by Gujarat and the people of the state," the CM added.

Heavy Rains Bring State To Standstill - As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, Gujarat has already received 105 percent of its average annual rainfall in three days of heavy showers. This number is expected to increase has heavy rains continue to last the coastal state.

On Wednesday, districts in the Saurashtra region such as Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Porbandar received between 50mm and 200 mm rains in 12-hour period ended 6 pm. Meanwhile, Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 185 mm rainfall, which is the highest in the state.

CM Deploys NDRF Teams - As rains continue to lash Gujarat, CM Patel has ordered the deployment of five additional NDRF teams and four Army columns to help in search and rescue operations. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has also directed authorities to deploy cleaning equipment and spray disinfectants in Vadodara city as soon as flood water starts receding.

Apart from the NDRF and the SDRF, the Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard have been carrying out rescue and relief operations in rain-ravaged parts.

  Gujarat Rains: Death Toll Rises To 26 As Gujarat Recives 105% Of Annual Rainfall; PM Dials CM Patel
