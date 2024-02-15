Gujarat Lokayukta Suggests Printing Recruitment Exam Papers At Govt-Run Press To Avoid Leak

Gujarat Lokayukta has suggested printing of question papers for recruitment exams conducted by the state Subordinate Service Selection Board only at the government-run press, which would help in fixing responsibility in the event of a paper leak.

The Lokayukta also recommended that only a few persons, such as the selection board chairman, should have an idea about the exact questions to be incorporated in the paper. These observations were made in the 'Twenty Third Annual Consolidated Report of Lokayukta of Gujarat', which was tabled in the state assembly on Wednesday during the ongoing budget session.

The Lokayukta also suggested to consider the paper-setting procedure followed by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) or the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In 2022, the Lokayukta registered an inquiry based on complaints from people in view of the leak of question papers for various written tests conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB).

"To make the system transparent and accountable and to avoid any such incident in future, it is desirable if the government, at the appropriate level, makes necessary modification in the procedure so that responsibility can be fixed and cross-examination can be done," stated the report prepared by Lokayukta Justice Rajesh Shukla (retired).