Home National

Gujarat: Congress Leader Himanshu Vyas Joins BJP

Himanshu Vyas, a senior Congress leader, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP and Congress Flags
Gujarat: Congress Leader Himanshu Vyas Joins BJP Representational Image

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 7:28 am

Senior Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday.

BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah welcomed him into the party fold. The development came ahead of the next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Vyas, who held the post of secretary in the Congress, blamed the party leadership for his decision to quit, saying those who work for the party are ignored while sycophants get ahead.

"The Congress leadership has failed in people's eyes and also failed in communicating with party workers,"  he told reporters.

"The leadership is surrounded by people who do not allow true workers to approach the leadership," he added.

He had been sidelined in the Congress for the last two years, Vyas claimed.

Vyas had fought the election twice from the Wadhwan Assembly seat in the Surendranagar district of the state but lost both times. 

