Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gujarat Assembly Polls: PM Modi To Hold More Than 30-Km-Long Roadshow In Ahmedabad

Home National

Gujarat Assembly Polls: PM Modi To Hold More Than 30-Km-Long Roadshow In Ahmedabad

Modi's mega roadshow will start from Naroda Gam area on the eastern side of Ahmedabad in the afternoon and end at the IOC circle in Chandkheda area on the city's western side in the evening,

PM Modi in Gujarats Palitana
PM Modi to hold a roadshow in Ahemdabad Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 9:26 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lead a more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad city, where polling will be held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5. Modi's mega roadshow will start from Naroda Gam area on the eastern side of Ahmedabad in the afternoon and end at the IOC circle in Chandkheda area on the city's western side in the evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party in a release.

The roadshow will pass through various parts of the city including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati. It will cover 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South, the release said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Assembly Polls PM Modi Roadshow Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones