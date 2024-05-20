National

Gujarat: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport

All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals, Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) said on Monday.

All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals, Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) said on Monday. Photo: X/ANI
Four suspected terrorists belonging to ISIS were reportedly arrested AT Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) said on Monday.

Security was heightened at the Ahmedabad airport over the arrest of the suspected terrorists on Monday.

The Gujarat ATS has taken the suspects to an undisclosed location for intensive questioning, according to a TV9 Gujarati report. The precise motive and intention behind their presence at the Ahmedabad airport is yet to be ascertained.

The arrests came ahead of the arrival of three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams at the Ahmedabad airport for the qualifier and eliminator games.

In March this year, two top leaders of ISIS in India were arrested near the international border after they crossed over from Bangladesh.

The arrested ISIS cadres were identified as Harish Ajmal Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Anurag Singh alias Rehan, a resident of Panipat in Haryana.

ALSO READ | Arrested From Assam, Who Are Terror Group ISIS India Chief Haris Farooqi And His Aide Anurag Singh?

In a December last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on arrested 15 alleged operatives of the banned organisation during simultaneous raids at 44 locations across Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In October 2023, a special cell of Delhi police arrested NIA's most wanted and suspected ISIS terrorist, Shahnawaz from Jaitpur in South Delhi on Monday. Apart from him, two persons, also carrying bounty on their heads by the NIA were also arrested.

