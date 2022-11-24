Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Guj: Three Held For Flying Camera Drone Near The Venue Of PM's Rally

At Bavla village in Ahmedabad district, three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly flying a camera-mounted drone near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 10:47 pm

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly flying a camera-mounted drone near a venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Bavla village in Ahmedabad district.

Modi addressed a rally at the village as part of the BJP's campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Flying drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons.

Before the rally,  police spotted some persons using a remote-controlled drone to capture the visuals of the crowd, said inspector Bharat Patel, a local police official.

"These three local men were capturing visuals of the crowd for their purpose. We booked them under section 188 of IPC (violating official orders)," he said.  

Tags

National PM Narendra Modi Drones Gujarat Assembly Polls IPC Indian Penal Code (IPC) BJP Remote-controlled Drone Attack
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

Explained: Why Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Valley' Tweet Has Landed Her In A Twitter Row

Explained: Why Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Valley' Tweet Has Landed Her In A Twitter Row