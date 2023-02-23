Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Gucci Sandals Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh, Jeans Of Rs 80,000 Seized From Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Prison Cell

Home National

Chandrasekhar has been arrested in a Rs 200-cr money laundering case. In a statement by the Enforcement Directorate, Chandrasekhar is a 'known conman'. The Delhi Police are probing it in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Updated: 23 Feb 2023 1:55 pm

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a multi-crore laundering case, on Wednesday morning broke down in front of the police after a raid of his prison cell led to the broke led to the seizure of Gucci sandals worth ₹ 1.5 lakh and two pairs of jeans worth ₹ 80,000 at Mandoli Jail.

According to media reports, the CCTV visual of the prison showed Chandrasekhar standing and weeping in a corner as an official along with the personnel from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carrying out the belongings from his cell. 

Chandrasekhar has been arrested in a Rs 200-cr money laundering case. In a statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chandrasekhar is a "known conman". The Delhi Police are probing it in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion.

Along with the alleged conman, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Norah Fatehi have also been questioned. 

According to the ED, "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)."

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrasekhar "did not stop conning" people.

