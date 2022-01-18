Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Govt To Use Supreme Court Order To Counter Devas Enforcements In International Fora: FM

The Supreme Court has given a comprehensive verdict upholding the liquidation of Devas ordered by the insolvency court.

Govt To Use Supreme Court Order To Counter Devas Enforcements In International Fora: FM
Nirmala Sitharaman speaks about countering Devas Enforcements using SC Order - PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 8:38 pm

The government will use the Supreme Court order calling the 2005 deal between ISRO's commercial arm Antrix and privately-owned Devas Multimedia a fraud, to counter seizure of its properties, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday as she launched a blistering attack on the Congress for handing over airwaves used by the defence to the private firm for pittance.


 "It is a fraud of Congress, by Congress (and) for Congress," the minister told reporters as she read out paragraphs from the Supreme Court's January 17 decision allowing winding up of Devas Multimedia because of the fraud.


 Antrix — the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) — entered into an agreement with Devas for providing multimedia services to mobile users, for which it was given S-band satellite spectrum without the knowledge of the Union Cabinet, she said. The Congress took six years to cancel the deal and the then government did not initiate steps to fight the arbitration proceedings the private company brought against the cancellation, she added.

Related stories

Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Samajwadi Party In UP Poll : Nanda

India To Host 5 Events As Part Of BRICS Science Technology Innovation Steering Committee

Virat Kohli The Reason Behind Team India’s ‘Current Winning Belief’, Says KL Rahul


 The Congress-led UPA did not cite national security to fight the arbitrations brought by Devas, Sitharaman said and called the party "master of corruption".


 Devas initiated arbitration against the annulment at the International Chambers of Commerce (ICC). Two separate arbitrations were also initiated under the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) by Mauritius investors in Devas Multimedia under the India-Mauritius BIT and by Deutsche Telekom — a German company — under the India Germany BIT. India lost all three disputes and has to pay a total of USD 1.2 billion in damages.


 Its shareholders are pursuing Indian assets abroad to recover award and have got a French court order for freezing Indian properties in Paris and got partial rights over funds maintained by Air India in Canada.


 The Supreme Court has given a comprehensive verdict upholding the liquidation of Devas ordered by the insolvency court, she said, adding this would be cited in the international courts to challenge enforcement actions of the private firm.


 "No country which respects rule of law will ignore these facts," she said, citing the apex court observation that it was a case of fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet as a private lis.


 Antrix had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking liquidation of Devas. Last year, NCLT ordered liquidation of Devas observing that the firm appeared to have been incorporated with fraudulent intentions. Devas appealed against the order before NCLAT which in September 2021 upheld the liquidation. Devas filed an appeal before the Supreme Court which upheld the liquidation, she said.


 Calling Congress a "master of corruption", Sitharaman asked if the party's leader Rahul Gandhi had "tore" the Antrix-Devas deal papers in 2011. He and the Congress owes answers to the nation, she said.


 The minister was apparently referring to the incident of Rahul Gandhi tearing an ordinance on land acquisition in public in 2013. The ordinance had been cleared by the then UPA II government that was led by Congress.


 The Antrix-Devas deal was a fraud perpetuated by the Congress on the nation where spectrum used by defence forces was given for pittance, she said. "This is the level of shameless corruption."


 The 2005 agreement was "a fraud on people of India, fraud against the country," she said, adding the government is fighting in every court so that Devas does not get away with Antrix deal fraud and taxpayers' money is saved.


 Sitharaman said the commercial terminal award was for a total of USD 1 billion while USD 93.3 million plus cost and interest was awarded against India under the arbitration brought under the India-Germany BIT. Besides, USD 111.2 million plus cost and interest was awarded in the arbitration under India-Mauritius BIT.


 "After nearly 10-11 years of struggle, the Supreme Court has come out with the decision on the case. This indicates how the Congress party has misused its position when in power," the minister said.


 She also questioned the Congress party for allowing blatant sale of resources of the government and people of India for pittance.


 "We are fighting to save taxpayers' money which otherwise would have gone to pay for the scandalous Antrix-Devas deal," she added.

Tags

National Antrix-Devas Deal Nirmala Sitharaman Supreme Court ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Indian Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights

Europe narrows hunt for next astronauts, eyes crewed flights

Samaj Electoral Trust gave Rs 2 crore to JD(U), Rs 1 crore to BJP in Bihar in FY 2020-21

Mumbai: Pavement dweller held for killing man in inebriated state

COVID-19: 8 deaths, 8,388 fresh cases in Haryana

Elections 2022: IMC Chief Tauqeer Raza Khan Lends Support To Congress In Five States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed