Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Govt Asks Twitter, YouTube To Pull Down Perfume Advertisement

The viral video of a perfume brand's advertisement has sparked controversy and outrage throughout social media platforms. Seen as "detrimental to the portrayal of women" the video has led the I&B Ministry to ask Twitter and YouTube to pull down the ad from their social media platforms.

Govt Asks Twitter, YouTube To Pull Down Perfume Advertisement
Twitter .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 5:52 pm

The I&B Ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to remove from their social media platforms the videos of advertisement of a perfume brand that triggered outrage for "promoting gang rape culture". In letters to Twitter and YouTube, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the videos were "detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency and morality" and in violation of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code).


The videos of the perfume brand Layer Shot sparked outrage among a large section of social media users, who claimed the advertisement sought to promote sexual violence against women. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that an inappropriate and derogatory advertisement of deodorant is circulating on social media. The Ministry has asked Twitter and YouTube to immediately pull down all instances of this advertisement," an official spokesperson said.

Related stories

DCW Urges I&B Ministry To Ban ‘Misogynistic’ Advertisement, Says It Promotes ‘Gang-Rape Culture’

BJP Demands Action Against YouTube Channel For Offensive Video On Hindu Deities

Govt Doesn't Agree With India's Rank In World Press Freedom Index: I&B Minister


The ministry, in the letters to Twitter and YouTube, said that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) too, has found the videos in violation of its guidelines and asked the advertiser to suspend the advertisement on an immediate basis. "Fuming at cringe-worthy ads of the perfume 'Shot'. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture! The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson on the Delhi Commission for Women said.


"How does this kind of ad gets approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot," said Rishita, who described herself as a social media influencer, on Twitter.


"The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against the public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation," the ASCI said on Twitter, responding to the outrage sparked by the advertisement. 

Tags

National Perfume Brand Shot Advertisement Youtube Twitter Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting Advertising Standards Council Of India (ASCI) Cringe-worthy Gang-rape Culture Toxic Masculinity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia’s Richest Man Again 

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia’s Richest Man Again 

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words