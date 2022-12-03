Governor’s Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji: Political Parties, Maratha Outfits Protest In Jalna

Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress and members of various Maratha outfits held a protest in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recent statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden times.

The protest, held at Shivaji Chowk here, was in solidarity with Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendent of the legendary warrior king. Bhosale was protesting at Raigad Fort during the day.

Speaking here, Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal slammed the BJP and sought the removal of Governor Koshyari.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sanjay Lakhe Patil alleged Koshyari was holding a constitutional post but was taking ahead the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He also attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for "protecting" Koshyari.

He said the protest was not political but against an ideology, adding the BJP was routinely defaming saints and revered icons of the state.

"Shinde should pass a resolution in the cabinet seeking Koshyari's removal," he said.

