Government Asks CJI Lalit To Name Successor: Sources

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:02 am

The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday. The letter was sent this morning, they said. As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8. Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

-With PTI Input

CJI Lalit Chief Justice Of India Justice Judiciary Supreme Court UU Lalit New Delhi
