Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

There have been demands from various castes and communities for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes but none of these exclusively pertain to the reservation in government jobs, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



The existing policy for appointments in the central government provides for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a reply to a written question.



Reservation to the extent of 10 per cent in services and posts for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) has been provided, he said.



"There have been demands from various castes/communities for their inclusion in the list of Scheduled Castes and central list of Other Backward Classes. However, none of these demands exclusively pertain to reservation in government jobs," Singh said.



The government was asked whether it was aware that there is a persistent demand from various communities for reservation in government jobs and if so, the details thereof.

With PTI inputs.