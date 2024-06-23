What Is Goan Dodol? State Seeks GI Tag For Traditional Sweet

The Goa government has formally applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Dodol, a traditional Goan sweet dish. The application was filed by the All Goa Baker's and Confectioners Association, with the Department of Science, Technology and Waste Management of the Government of Goa facilitating the process.
Dodol, a sweet made from rice flour, coconut milk, and jaggery, is a staple of Goan cuisine and is often served during Christmas celebrations. It is also popular in other parts of the country and Southeast Asia, where it is known by different names.
A GI tag would recognise Dodol as a unique product of Goa, signifying its origin and quality. It would also protect the interests of Goan manufacturers and prevent impersonation in the international market.
Recipe: How To Make Goan Dodol
Ingredients:
- Rice flour
- Coconut milk
- Jaggery
- Cashews
- Almonds
Instructions:
1. Mix rice flour with coconut milk to form a lump-free batter.
2. Cook the batter with jaggery over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens.
3. Add cashews and almonds, and pour into a greased dish.
4. Let it cool, then cut into desired shapes and serve.