Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Goa Reports 163 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 742

150 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,47,668 and leaving the state with 742 active cases, an official said. 

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:18 pm

Goa on Tuesday reported 163 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking their overall count to  2,52,364, but no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the Health Department said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 3,954, said the department in a bulletin. Also, 150 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,47,668 and leaving the state with 742 active cases, an official said. 

As many as 1,564 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count in the state to 20,20,845, said the bulletin. Goa's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,52,364, new cases 163, death toll 3,954, recoveries 2,47,668, active cases 742, total tests 20,20,845.

(With PTI inputs)

