Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Yellow alert continues through October 1 with heavy rain at isolated places
Current temperatures 23-28°C with 93% humidity and intermittent moderate rainfall
Fishermen warned against sea ventures due to 40-50 kmph squally winds
The extended forecast shows the monsoon's final phase with gradual improvement by mid-October
Current Weather Conditions: Goa weather forecast for today indicates active monsoon conditions, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across both North and South Goa districts on Monday, September 29, 2025. Weather in Goa today features temperatures ranging from 23°C minimum to 28°C maximum with high humidity at 93% and southwesterly winds at 5.1 km/h. Current conditions show intermittent rainfall with cloudy skies and atmospheric pressure at 1009 mb.
Goa temperature today remains comfortable despite the rainfall, with the mercury hovering around 24°C throughout the day. Sunrise occurred at 6:23 AM with sunset expected at 6:24 PM, providing approximately 12 hours of daylight.
IMD Yellow Alert and Weather Warnings
IMD yellow alert in Goa remains in effect through October 1, 2025, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across both districts. Goa rain alert today specifically forecasts moderate rainfall at most places with heavy downpours at isolated locations during the next 48 hours.
September 29: Light to moderate rainfall with heavy rain at isolated places - temperatures 23-28°C
September 30: Light to moderate rainfall continuing with heavy downpours likely at isolated locations across both districts
October 1: Very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places with squally weather and winds 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along the coast
Extended Weather Forecast
Goa weather forecast for the next 15 days shows continued monsoon activity with varying intensities:
Week 1 (September 29 - October 5):
September 30: Rain with 28°C high/27°C low and 70-90% precipitation probability
October 1: Heavy rain with 27°C maximum and 95% rain chance
October 2: Rain continuing with 29°C high and persistent wet conditions
October 3-5: Moderate rain with temperatures 27-29°C and gradual improvement
Week 2 (October 6-12):
Decreasing rainfall intensity with temperatures stabilizing around 28-30°C
Occasional light to moderate showers with improved sunny intervals
Post-monsoon transition begins with reduced precipitation frequency
Marine and Fishermen Warnings
Goa weather alert includes critical marine advisories. Fishermen are strictly advised not to venture into the sea along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast until October 1 due to squally weather conditions. Sea conditions feature rough waves with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, making marine activities extremely hazardous.
The Arabian Sea off the Goa coast continues to experience turbulent conditions with significant wave heights and strong surface winds throughout the alert period.
Rainfall Statistics and Impact
Goa rains have been particularly intense over the past week. The state recorded heavy showers, including in the capital Panaji, over the weekend, with widespread moderate to heavy rainfall affecting both tourist and residential areas. This represents the final active phase of the southwest monsoon over the region.
September rainfall patterns show:
Average monthly rainfall: 252-287mm spread across 14-18 rainy days
Current month expectation: 8-15 rainy days with 60% probability of daily precipitation
Daily average: 10mm rainfall per day during active periods.
Air Quality and Health Advisory
Goa's air quality remains good during monsoon periods due to rainfall washing out atmospheric pollutants. The continuous precipitation has maintained clean air conditions with minimal particulate matter and excellent visibility except during heavy downpours.
Authorities advise residents to:
Avoid flood-prone and low-lying areas during intense rainfall spells
Exercise caution while driving on waterlogged roads
Stay indoors during thunderstorms with lightning activity
Follow official weather updates for travel planning
The current weather pattern represents the monsoon's final spell over Goa, with post-monsoon conditions expected to establish by mid-October, bringing clearer skies and reduced rainfall frequency.