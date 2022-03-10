Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa Poll Result: BJP Eyes 3rd Term As Vote Count Begins, Congress Hopes For Clear Mandate

302 candidates contested the Goa Assembly Polls 2022 which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of many smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.

Goa Poll Result: BJP Eyes 3rd Term As Vote Count Begins, Congress Hopes For Clear Mandate
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 8:24 am

Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

Counting got underway at 8 am at Government Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji for 19 Assembly constituencies in North Goa and at Damodar College in Margao town for 21 seats in South Goa, an official said.

Altogether 302 candidates contested the elections which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of many smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.

Related stories

Congress Names Five More Candidates For Goa Assembly Polls

AAP Introduces New Entrant Amit Palekar As CM Face For Goa Assembly Polls

Goa Assembly polls: TMC announces first list of 11 names, RS MP given ticket

The voter turnout was 79 per cent.

Most exit polls have predicted a hung House, amid talk of various post-result scenarios.

Double COVID-19 vaccination certificate has been made compulsory for entering counting centres, where three layers of security are in place.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at both the counting centres and all the results are expected around noon, the official said, adding anyone eligible to enter will have to carry either a negative RT-PCR certificate or double vaccination proof.

Besides BJP and Congress, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress apart from independents contested the polls.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, despite winning 17 seats, the Congress could not come to power as the BJP, which had bagged 13 seats, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. 

Tags

National Goa Assembly Polls 2022 Election 2022 Goa Poll Result BJP Government Congress Goa Vote Counting Polls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Operation Ganga: India To Send Last Evacuation Flight To Ukraine On Thursday

Operation Ganga: India To Send Last Evacuation Flight To Ukraine On Thursday

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: Simple, Elegant, And Good Value-For-Money

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: Simple, Elegant, And Good Value-For-Money