Goa: BJP Leaders Meet Party Candidates Ahead Of Counting Day

BJP leaders on Wednesday held a meeting of all party candidates in Goa ahead of counting of votes.

The ruling party's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi, chief minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade were present at the meeting.



“The meeting was held to discuss the counting tomorrow. We have asked all winning candidates to gather at the party office at 4 pm tomorrow,” Ravi told reporters later.

The BJP was confident of winning majority of seats and would not require support of other parties, he claimed.

Chief minister Sawant too said the party will form the next government on its own.

Senior BJP leader in the state, Mauvin Godinho, said every candidate's morale was high as the party was going to retain power.

Candidates of other parties were also in touch with the BJP, he claimed.

Godinho rubbished exit polls which have predicted a hung assembly, saying the internal assessment of the party showed that it would win a majority.

“I would also like to say that Independents will play a major role in the upcoming assembly,” he said, refusing to elaborate further.

Asked about the next chief minister, Godinho said the party High Command will decide that.

The party's Panaji candidate Atanasio Monserratte said there was no question of the BJP accepting or not accepting support of the MGP, as the BJP will have the numbers on its own to form government.