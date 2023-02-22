Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

GJM Gave Assurance Shutdown Won't Affect Class 10 Exam Candidates: Bengal Secondary Board

Home National

GJM Gave Assurance Shutdown Won't Affect Class 10 Exam Candidates: Bengal Secondary Board

The GJM and Hamro Party have jointly called for a 12-hour shutdown in the Darjeeling Hills on February 23 in protest against a motion passed in the state assembly against the division of West Bengal.

CBSE Board exams 2023
WBBSE said that the GJM has given assurance that its shutdown won't inconvenience candidates appearing for Class 10 exams Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 8:59 am

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday said that the GJM has given assurance that its 12-hour shutdown call on February 23 in the Darjeeling Hills won't inconvenience candidates appearing for Class 10 state board exams.

Talking to reporters, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly said 9,500 students will be writing their papers in 68 exam centres of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong. An estimated 6,98,628 candidates in Bengal are slated to appear for the exam, which is set to begin on February 23 and continue till March 4. 

"I have personally spoken to GJM leader Binay Tamang and he assured me that exams will not be affected during the 12-hour shutdown. We are monitoring the situation and keeping in touch with the administration to ensure the exams are held without any hindrance on February 23," Ganguly said. 

Related stories

Railways Conducts Exams For 929 Vacancies In Group 'B' Posts

Maha: 1.16 Lakh Students To Take SSC Exams In Thane District; 1.04 Lakh Will Write HSC Papers

CBSE Board Exams Begin, Over 38 Lakh Students To Appear This Year

The GJM and Hamro Party have jointly called for a 12-hour shutdown in the Darjeeling Hills on February 23 in protest against a motion passed in the state assembly against the division of West Bengal. The bandh call in the Hills comes six years after the 2017 statehood agitation, which had seen a 104-day-long shutdown.

Asked if any step was being taken by the board to ensure safety of candidates in the wake of the recent adenovirus cases, Ganguly said, "The exam centres are already familiar with the COVID-19 drill. Hence they will take appropriate measures if a candidate is found to be afflicted with respiratory ailment or shows fever-like symptoms."

Ganguly also said that the exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance, with police personnel deployed outside. The results of this year's Madhyamik exam are expected to be out by the end of May.

Tags

National GJM Shutdown Exam Candidates Bengal Secondary Board Darjeeling Hills West Bengal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme