Give Us Some Time, Even Foreigners Will Come To Work In Punjab, Says Bhagwant Mann On Brain Drain

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government is committed to stop 'brain drain' by creating new opportunities in the state so that youngsters don't have to go abroad.

Mann also said, "Give us some time. We will create such conditions that even foreigners come to Punjab to look for jobs."

Addressing the students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) during the first convocation ceremony in Bathinda, Mann appealed to the youngsters to serve their motherland and urged parents to give freedom to their children, especially to girls, to excel in the field of their choice.

इस बार भी पौने 3 लाख बच्चों के विदेश जाने की संभावना है। सिर्फ बच्चा ही विदेश नहीं जाता, प्रति व्यक्ति 15 लाख रुपए भी बाहर जाते हैं।



थोड़ा समय दो, ऐसा माहौल बनायेंगे कि अंग्रेज नौकरियां मांगने पंजाब आयेंगे।



pic.twitter.com/iOmnYyzpXE — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 9, 2022

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Mann also conferred degrees on the students, according to an official release.

Mann said the education needs to be in sync with employment opportunities available.

He added parents should stop spoon-feeding their children and instead strengthen their skills by providing them an open environment to prove themselves.

Purohit, while delivering the convocation address, said technologists are problem solvers who search for quicker, better and less expensive ways to meet tough challenges and varsities like MRSPTU gear up the technologists to fulfil these challenges.

He asked young technologists to become job creators and also create wealth for the nation, society and people through start-ups.

He called upon the MRSPTU to take lead in creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation amongst its constituent colleges and hoped that setting up of innovation and incubation centres in on its radar.

With PTI inputs