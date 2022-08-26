Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress, Blames Leadership For Failing To Address Party's Concerns

This comes days after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post of head of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment.

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad PTI Photo

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 12:13 pm

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of the Congress party. The move delivers another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it. In a five-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a "heavy heart".

Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking revamp of the party, said Congress has lost both the will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the All India Congress Committee to fight for what is right for India. 

Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter. 

This comes days after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the post of head of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment. According to media reports, Azad cited health issues for refusing to take charge as the head of the Congress campaign committee.

(With PTI inputs)

