Ghulam Nabi Azad Resigns Hours After Being Appointed As J&K Congress Campaign Committee Chairman

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday resigned from the post of head of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after he was appointed.



According to media reports, Azad cited health issues for refusing to take charge as the head of the Congress campaign committee.

The 11-member panel was constituted with Azad as the chairman and Tariq Hamid Karra as vice chairman on Tuesday. G M Saroori was the convenor.



The development comes at a time when Congress chief Sonia Gandhi replaced Azad's close aide, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, as the president of the party's J&K unit. Mir has been replaced by Vikar Rasool Wani, after the former stepped down in protest against the appointment of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in Jammu and Kashmir.



Further, Congress also constituted the political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee, and Pradesh election committee for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.