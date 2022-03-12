Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Gehlot Meets UN Official, Lauded For 'Progress'

Gehlot Meets UN Official, Lauded For 'Progress'
Updated: 12 Mar 2022 3:33 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met Shombi Sharp, the resident coordinator of the United Nations in India, at his residence. According to a government statement, Sharp lauded the state government for the progress being made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in the state and for strengthening health services, transparency, accountability, improving nutrition levels, and welfare provisions in the budget.

Gehlot said that the state government is giving special priority to social security, health, nutrition, education, transparency, drinking water, sanitation, employment, and other sectors. "We had already implemented the free medicine and check-up scheme in the field of health. “Now, Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has been implemented in the direction of making every section worry-free from the cost of treatment.

“In the proposed budget, treatment in OPD and IPD in government hospitals has been made completely free," Gehlot said in the statement. About 95 per cent institutional deliveries are taking place in the state, he said, adding that such deliveries have helped reduce maternal and infant mortality rate significantly in the state.

He said that about 90 lakh people are being benefited from social security pension schemes in the state, which is more than any other state in the country. Gehlot expressed his gratitude for the continuous cooperation of UN bodies, like WHO, Unicef, World Food Program etc for better implementation of policies and programmes of the state government.

With PTI Inputs

