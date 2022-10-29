Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gandhinagar-Bound Vande Bharat Train Rams Into Cattle In Gujarat, Front Panel Damaged; Third Incident This Month

Railway sources said the incident left the train's front panel damaged and also dented the underbelly equipment of its first coach. This is the third such incident involving this semi-high speed train so far this month.  

Damaged Vande Bharat Express train
Damaged Vande Bharat Express train Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 1:30 pm

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express rammed into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat on Saturday morning, causing a delay of 20 minutes in reaching its destination, a railway official said. 

Railway sources said the incident left the train's front panel damaged and also dented the underbelly equipment of its first coach. This is the third such incident involving this semi-high speed train so far this month.  

The incident occurred around 8.20 am, the official said. The train rammed into the cattle that came on to the track near Atul railway station. The train was stranded for nearly about 20 minutes due to the incident, before it resumed its journey towards Gandhinagar, he said.

"The train did not suffer any operational damage. It resumed further journey in 20 minutes," said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, adding that all the passengers onboard the train were safe.

On October 6, four buffaloes were killed after being hit by this train on its way to Gandhinagar from Mumbai between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations in Gujarat. Its nose panel had to be replaced overnight due to the damage. In the second such incident that occurred the next day (October 7), the train had hit a cow near Anand in Gujarat while on its way to Mumbai. 

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from the next day.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh: Vande Bharat Train To Boost Tourism, Bring Comfort To Pilgrims And Traders

Vande Bharat Train To Give More People Chance To Explore HP’s Spirituality, Tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express In Poll Bound Himachal Pradesh

Tags

National Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express Atul Station In Gujarat Atul Railway Station Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur Maninagar Railway Station Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

Japan Cabinet Approves $200 Billion Spending Plan To Counter Inflation

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting