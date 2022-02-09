Gadkari Releases BJP's Manifesto For U'khand

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP's manifesto here ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand laying a roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

With inputs from PTI.