Gadgil Flags ‘North-South Divide’ Risk Over Women’s Quota

Instead of waiting for fresh data, Gadgil wanted to know why the government was pushing the measure before April 29 based on data that is more than ten years old.



He said that the projected delimitation exercise was a "calculated move" and that it might lead to an increase in Lok Sabha seats for northern states and a proportional drop for southern states, potentially diminishing Maharashtra's electoral significance.



Gadgil also questioned the necessity of increasing the Lok Sabha's strength from the current 543 to about 830, pointing out that a number of democracies in the US and Europe have essentially maintained the number of legislative representatives despite population growth.