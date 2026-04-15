Gadgil Flags ‘North-South Divide’ Risk Over Women’s Quota

Anant Gadgil questions timing, warns delimitation may skew representation

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Gadgil Flags ‘North-South Divide’ Risk Over Women’s Quota
Gadgil Flags ‘North-South Divide’ Risk Over Women’s Quota Photo: THIRD PARTY IMAGE; SCREENGRAB VIA SANSAD TV
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gadgil said the Women’s Reservation Act could deepen a North-South divide due to proposed delimitation changes.

  • He questioned the Centre’s haste, urging it to wait for updated census data expected by 2027.

  • The Congress leader warned increased Lok Sabha seats could favour northern states and reduce Maharashtra’s political weight.

Maharashtra Congress leader Anant Gadgil on Wednesday raised concerns over the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', saying it could lead to an "emotional divide" between northern and southern states, and questioned the Centre's haste in bringing the legislation.

In a statement, Gadgil mentioned the impending census, stating that the report is anticipated to be completed by 2027 and that the Constitution already guarantees Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other groups sufficient representation.

The Women's Reservation Act, also known as the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," will be amended for implementation in 2029 at a special three-day session of Parliament scheduled for April 16–18.

Instead of waiting for fresh data, Gadgil wanted to know why the government was pushing the measure before April 29 based on data that is more than ten years old.

He said that the projected delimitation exercise was a "calculated move" and that it might lead to an increase in Lok Sabha seats for northern states and a proportional drop for southern states, potentially diminishing Maharashtra's electoral significance.

Gadgil also questioned the necessity of increasing the Lok Sabha's strength from the current 543 to about 830, pointing out that a number of democracies in the US and Europe have essentially maintained the number of legislative representatives despite population growth.

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The leader of Congress stated that the law needs a two-thirds majority to pass and claimed that the government will benefit politically in either scenario by claiming credit if it passes or accusing the opposition of being anti-women if it loses the next state elections.

Gadgil warned of possible repercussions, stating that if parliamentary representation grows disproportionately higher in the north and lower in the south, it could eventually cause an emotional rift between the North and the South.

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