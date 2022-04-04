Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Prices Up By 40 Paise; Total Hike Stands At Rs 8.40 Per Litre In Two Weeks

According to a price notification of state fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07.

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Prices Up By 40 Paise; Total Hike Stands At Rs 8.40 Per Litre In Two Weeks
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 11:04 am

Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Protests Against Fuel Price Hike Amid Skyrocketing Petrol Rates

Record Fuel Price Hike Due To Spike In Oil Prices: Nirmala Sitharaman

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre. 


 

Tags

National Fuel Price Hike Petrol Diesel ' Petrol Price Diesel Price Price Hike Oil Price Hike Fuel Price In Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels Unveils Exclusive Menu With Specials From Master Chef Australia Winner Diana Chan

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels Unveils Exclusive Menu With Specials From Master Chef Australia Winner Diana Chan

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels Unveils Exclusive Menu With Specials From Master Chef Australia Winner Diana Chan

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels Unveils Exclusive Menu With Specials From Master Chef Australia Winner Diana Chan