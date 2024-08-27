National

FSSAI Retracts Advisory On Banning 'A1, A2' Labels On Milk, Milk Products After Examination

The FSSAI stated that the withdrawal was necessary to allow for further consultations with stakeholders.

FSSAI retracts order on removal of A1, A2 milk claims from products
FSSAI retracts order on removal of A1, A2 milk claims from products
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday retracted its recent advisory that had instructed food businesses to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' milk types from their packaging.

The FSSAI stated that the withdrawal was necessary to allow for further consultations with stakeholders. This means that food business operators (FBOs) can continue to sell and market their products with 'A1' and 'A2' milk claims.

BY Outlook Web Desk

A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on cow breed.

In a fresh advisory issued on Monday, the regulator said, "the advisory dated August 21, 2024...stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders".

Earlier Advisory On Banning 'A1, A2' Labels

In their advisory dated August 21, the FSSAI instructed food businesses to stop using 'A1' and 'A2' labels on their milk products.

E-commerce sites were also told to remove these claims from their products and websites right away. The FBOs were also asked to exhaust pre-printed labels within six months, with no further extensions to be granted.

The FSSAI stated that the 'A1' and 'A2' milk claims do not meet the requirements of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Why Did FSSAI Retract Advisory?

After examination, the FSSAI had found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk.

However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation.

Beta-casein is a protein in milk, and it comes in two main types: A1 and A2.

A1 beta-casein might cause digestive issues for some people, while A2 beta-casein is often easier to digest and doesn’t cause these problems.

Some dairy products are labeled as A2 to help those who are sensitive to A1.

