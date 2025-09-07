Four Drown, 13 Missing During Ganesh Idol Immersions Across Maharashtra

- In Pune’s Chakan area, multiple tragedies were reported.
At least four people drowned and 13 others went missing during Ganesh idol immersion rituals across various districts in Maharashtra, police confirmed on Sunday.
In Pune’s Chakan area, multiple tragedies were reported. Two men were swept away in the Bhama River at Waki Khurd, another individual was carried off at Shell Pimpalgaon, and a fourth person slipped into a well in Birwadi. Bodies of two victims have been recovered so far, while search operations continue for the remaining two.
Other districts also reported similar incidents. In Nanded’s Gadegaon area, three people went missing in a river; one was rescued, while the others remain unaccounted for. Nashik witnessed four people being swept away, with one body recovered in Sinnar. Jalgaon reported three missing individuals, and efforts to trace them are still underway. Thane recorded three missing persons, of whom one body has been found. In Amravati, one man is feared to have drowned during the immersion ceremony.
Officials attributed the incidents to swollen rivers and water bodies, made more dangerous by recent heavy rainfall. State disaster response teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue and recovery operations across the affected districts.