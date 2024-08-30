Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren Joins BJP In Ranchi

In a pre-announced move, former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi. Two days ago, the former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from JMM while asserting that his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken in the interest of Jharkhand.
The former leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today joined hands with the saffron camp along with a large number of his supporters in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony in Ranchi.
Previously, Soren had asserted that he was joining the BJP to save tribal identity and existence, which is at stake in the state’s Santhal Pargana region due to “rampant” infiltration from Bangladesh.
"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of (freedom fighters) Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the land of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery from the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," Champai Soren said in a post on X.
These intruders are causing economic and social harm to the local people, and if they are not stopped, the existence of "our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger", he said