Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren Joins BJP In Ranchi

"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of (freedom fighters) Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the land of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery from the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," Champai Soren said in a post on X.