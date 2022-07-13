Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Flood Situation Improves In Assam; 2.5 Lakh Still Affected

A total of 2,50,300 people remained hit by the floods in Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

undefined
Assam floods Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 8:34 pm

The Assam flood situation improved on Wednesday although one more person died and over 2.5 lakh people remained affected in five districts, a bulletin said. One person drowned in Kampur area of Nagaon district, taking the total number of people killed in floods and landslides in Assam this year to 193.

A total of 2,50,300 people remained hit by the floods in Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Cachar in Barak Valley was the worst hit with 1.48 lakh people suffering, followed by 1.01 lakh affected in Morigaon and 1,050 in Tamulpur.

Related stories

Assam Floods: Over 3 Lakh People Still Remain Affected, 416 Villages Lay Inundated

Two More Die In Assam Flood Even As Situation Improves

Assam Flood Situation Improves As Water Recedes, Over 6 Lakh People Continue To Suffer

A total of 2.92 lakh people were affected by the deluge in seven districts on Tuesday. At present, 349 villages are under water, while crops on 651.40 hectares of land are damaged, it said. 

A total of 76 relief camps are being run in four districts where 17,014 people, including 3,139 children, have taken shelter. Massive erosion have been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts. No river is flowing above the danger level in Assam at present, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Floods And Landslide Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Relief Camps Floods Karimganj Darrang Dibrugarh Kamrup Flood Situation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth Ditched Meat For 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Kissing Scene With Natalie Portman

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis