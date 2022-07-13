Flood Situation Improves In Assam; 2.5 Lakh Still Affected

The Assam flood situation improved on Wednesday although one more person died and over 2.5 lakh people remained affected in five districts, a bulletin said. One person drowned in Kampur area of Nagaon district, taking the total number of people killed in floods and landslides in Assam this year to 193.

A total of 2,50,300 people remained hit by the floods in Cachar, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tamulpur districts, the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Cachar in Barak Valley was the worst hit with 1.48 lakh people suffering, followed by 1.01 lakh affected in Morigaon and 1,050 in Tamulpur.

A total of 2.92 lakh people were affected by the deluge in seven districts on Tuesday. At present, 349 villages are under water, while crops on 651.40 hectares of land are damaged, it said.

A total of 76 relief camps are being run in four districts where 17,014 people, including 3,139 children, have taken shelter. Massive erosion have been reported in Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, South Salmara and Tinsukia districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Karimganj, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts. No river is flowing above the danger level in Assam at present, it added.

